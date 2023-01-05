Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) went up by 14.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.36. The company’s stock price has collected 14.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ :COLL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COLL is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.50, which is $4.62 above the current price. COLL currently public float of 33.15M and currently shorts hold a 10.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLL was 226.90K shares.

COLL’s Market Performance

COLL stocks went up by 14.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.20% and a quarterly performance of 54.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.70% for COLL stocks with a simple moving average of 47.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for COLL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

COLL Trading at 28.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL rose by +14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.94. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. saw 16.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Ciaffoni Joseph, who sale 2,204 shares at the price of $23.75 back on Dec 27. After this action, Ciaffoni Joseph now owns 248,750 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $52,341 using the latest closing price.

Heffernan Michael Thomas, the Director of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 19,815 shares at $23.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Heffernan Michael Thomas is holding 28,023 shares at $470,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.08 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +25.83. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.