Cigna Corporation (CI) Just Got Our Attention

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went down by -3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s stock price has collected -7.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/22 that Cigna Raises Outlook as Sales Rise 2.2%

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Cigna Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $360.09, which is $46.13 above the current price. CI currently public float of 300.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 1.78M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went down by -7.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.17% and a quarterly performance of 5.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.37% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $355 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $347, previously predicting the price at $318. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CI, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CI Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.56. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,009 shares at the price of $327.95 back on Dec 16. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 4,319 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $986,802 using the latest closing price.

Sadler Jason D, the Pres., International Markets of Cigna Corporation, sale 16,667 shares at $333.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Sadler Jason D is holding 35,750 shares at $5,564,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.08. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.