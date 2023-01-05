Can PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Remain Competitive?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went up by 6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.72. The company’s stock price has collected 5.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for PENN Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.28, which is $16.02 above the current price. PENN currently public float of 154.05M and currently shorts hold a 8.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 2.80M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went up by 5.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.05% and a quarterly performance of 2.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for PENN Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.07% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PENN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PENN Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.67. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Snowden Jay A, who sale 163,475 shares at the price of $30.12 back on Dec 27. After this action, Snowden Jay A now owns 604,527 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $4,923,867 using the latest closing price.

Reibstein Saul, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 5,086 shares at $38.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Reibstein Saul is holding 34,663 shares at $193,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+40.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.13. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.