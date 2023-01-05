Can Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Remain Competitive?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $175.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLR is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.75, which is $21.65 above the current price. DLR currently public float of 287.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLR was 2.17M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR stocks went up by 3.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.50% and a quarterly performance of 1.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.03% for DLR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $81 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DLR, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DLR Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.41. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $111.01 back on Nov 18. After this action, MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P now owns 11,676 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $111,010 using the latest closing price.

Stein A William, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $113.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Stein A William is holding 10,000 shares at $566,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+26.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +38.60. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.