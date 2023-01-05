Buy or Sell Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) went down by -2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE :OSG) Right Now?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSG is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OSG currently public float of 61.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSG was 246.04K shares.

OSG’s Market Performance

OSG stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.05% and a quarterly performance of -5.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for OSG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

OSG Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Norton Samuel H, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Dec 15. After this action, Norton Samuel H now owns 2,447,009 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $1,022,000 using the latest closing price.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 10,868,710 shares at $1,022,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.