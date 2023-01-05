Buy or Sell NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) went up by 10.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.91. The company’s stock price has collected 14.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :NXTP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXTP is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NextPlay Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $2.87 above the current price. NXTP currently public float of 89.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXTP was 2.59M shares.

NXTP’s Market Performance

NXTP stocks went up by 14.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.93% and a quarterly performance of -49.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.03% for NextPlay Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.83% for NXTP stocks with a simple moving average of -54.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXTP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NXTP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXTP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

NXTP Trading at -25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.10%, as shares sank -20.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTP rose by +14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1248. In addition, NextPlay Technologies Inc. saw 13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXTP starting from Sikora Timothy James, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sikora Timothy James now owns 6,000 shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc., valued at $3,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.38 for the present operating margin

-74.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextPlay Technologies Inc. stands at -462.89. Equity return is now at value -70.00, with -40.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.