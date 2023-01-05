Buy or Sell McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) went up by 14.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s stock price has collected 15.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE :MUX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MUX is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $2.94 above the current price. MUX currently public float of 39.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MUX was 403.51K shares.

MUX’s Market Performance

MUX stocks went up by 15.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.36% and a quarterly performance of 79.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for McEwen Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.77% for MUX stocks with a simple moving average of 42.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MUX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUX reach a price target of $4.20. The rating they have provided for MUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MUX, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

MUX Trading at 41.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +31.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUX rose by +15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, McEwen Mining Inc. saw 20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUX starting from Mah G. Peter, who purchase 23,575 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Mar 15. After this action, Mah G. Peter now owns 31,575 shares of McEwen Mining Inc., valued at $24,990 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.43 for the present operating margin

-9.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for McEwen Mining Inc. stands at -41.53. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.