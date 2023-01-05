Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.69, which is $31.61 above the current price. ARWR currently public float of 103.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARWR was 888.19K shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.23% and a quarterly performance of 9.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.10% for ARWR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ARWR, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ARWR Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.90. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Myszkowski Kenneth Allen, who sale 30,625 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, Myszkowski Kenneth Allen now owns 336,704 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,225,000 using the latest closing price.

San Martin Javier, the Chief Medical Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 19,500 shares at $29.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that San Martin Javier is holding 91,500 shares at $584,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.