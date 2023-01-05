AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) went up by 145.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2555.30. The company’s stock price has collected -17.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE :HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AMTD Digital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HKD currently public float of 20.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HKD was 567.50K shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD stocks went down by -17.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.86% and a quarterly performance of -79.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 78.06% for HKD stocks with a simple moving average of -76.22% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at 46.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares surge +27.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +109.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.04. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.