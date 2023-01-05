AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) went up by 26.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.38. The company’s stock price has collected 16.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX :AIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIM is at -0.31.

AIM currently public float of 47.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIM was 163.42K shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM stocks went up by 16.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.02% and a quarterly performance of -29.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.32% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.18% for AIM stocks with a simple moving average of -43.65% for the last 200 days.

AIM Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +16.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3551. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 161,291 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Jan 03. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 543,995 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Rodino Peter W III, the COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., purchase 80,646 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rodino Peter W III is holding 143,839 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12636.30 for the present operating margin

-529.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -14168.15. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -40.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 74.61.