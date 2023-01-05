Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Just Got Our Attention

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) went up by 35.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $656.54. The company’s stock price has collected 12.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ :ATXG) Right Now?

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 238.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Addentax Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ATXG currently public float of 29.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATXG was 582.52K shares.

ATXG’s Market Performance

ATXG stocks went up by 12.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.04% and a quarterly performance of -54.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.49% for Addentax Group Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.49% for ATXG stocks with a simple moving average of -95.04% for the last 200 days.

ATXG Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.19%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG rose by +48.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2675. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw 11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +0.61. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.