A Lesson to Learn: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.64. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE :SBSW) Right Now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBSW is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.01, which is $1.92 above the current price. SBSW currently public float of 172.37M and currently shorts hold a 7.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBSW was 2.62M shares.

SBSW’s Market Performance

SBSW stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 11.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.07% for SBSW stocks with a simple moving average of 1.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SBSW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SBSW Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw 6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.19 for the present operating margin

+36.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at +19.20. The total capital return value is set at 61.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 25.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.47. Total debt to assets is 13.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.