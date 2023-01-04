Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went up by 5.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Bed Bath & Beyond Surges: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ZG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZG is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ZG currently public float of 213.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZG was 744.72K shares.

ZG’s Market Performance

ZG stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.45% and a quarterly performance of 11.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.72% for ZG stocks with a simple moving average of -10.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ZG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to ZG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ZG Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -14.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.82. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $38.34 back on Dec 02. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 62,161 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $99,671 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc., sale 3,295 shares at $35.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 18,105 shares at $118,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.