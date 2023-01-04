Why Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE :AGI) Right Now?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGI is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.49, which is -$0.5 below the current price. AGI currently public float of 391.47M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGI was 3.66M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stocks went up by 3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.44% and a quarterly performance of 33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.54% for AGI stocks with a simple moving average of 29.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGI stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AGI by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AGI in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

AGI Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+33.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at -8.10. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.