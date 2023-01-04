We Analyzed the Future Direction of HP Inc. (HPQ), Here is What We Found

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that HP Plans Layoffs With PC Demand Slump Stretching Into Next Year

Is It Worth Investing in HP Inc. (NYSE :HPQ) Right Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is at 1.03.

HPQ currently public float of 970.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPQ was 7.90M shares.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ stocks went down by -0.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly performance of 3.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for HP Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.13% for HPQ stocks with a simple moving average of -16.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to HPQ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

HPQ Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, HP Inc. saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from McQuarrie David P., who sale 20,609 shares at the price of $26.64 back on Dec 28. After this action, McQuarrie David P. now owns 4,551 shares of HP Inc., valued at $549,024 using the latest closing price.

Banerji Shumeet, the Director of HP Inc., sale 17,300 shares at $29.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Banerji Shumeet is holding 46,708 shares at $510,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Equity return is now at value -135.40, with 8.20 for asset returns.