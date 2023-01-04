Wall Street Pummels Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) After Recent Earnings Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) went down by -5.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.48. The company’s stock price has collected -3.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE :KOS) Right Now?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOS is at 2.77.

KOS currently public float of 443.37M and currently shorts hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOS was 5.53M shares.

KOS’s Market Performance

KOS stocks went down by -3.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.16% and a quarterly performance of 7.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Kosmos Energy Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for KOS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $8.50 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to KOS, setting the target price at $3.95 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

KOS Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOS fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Kosmos Energy Ltd. saw -5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOS starting from Dearlove Sir Richard Billing, who sale 147,000 shares at the price of $6.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Dearlove Sir Richard Billing now owns 133,615 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd., valued at $977,771 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Roy A., the Director of Kosmos Energy Ltd., sale 20,732 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Franklin Roy A. is holding 52,009 shares at $147,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stands at -5.81. Equity return is now at value 67.10, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.