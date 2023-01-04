Wall Street Pummels IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) After Recent Earnings Report

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) went down by -9.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.73. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ :ICCM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for IceCure Medical Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.79. ICCM currently public float of 15.57M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICCM was 3.44M shares.

ICCM’s Market Performance

ICCM stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.78% and a quarterly performance of 11.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.18% for IceCure Medical Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.05% for ICCM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.84% for the last 200 days.

ICCM Trading at 19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares surge +31.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2754. In addition, IceCure Medical Ltd saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-234.99 for the present operating margin

+53.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for IceCure Medical Ltd stands at -239.13. The total capital return value is set at -61.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.26.

Based on IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.26. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.