Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) went up by 84.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s stock price has collected 55.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VVOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $2.76 above the current price. VVOS currently public float of 18.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVOS was 76.79K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS stocks went up by 55.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.99% and a quarterly performance of 12.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.03% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 79.11% for VVOS stocks with a simple moving average of -40.00% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at 32.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.73%, as shares surge +54.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +55.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4262. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 23. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 47,500 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 27,500 shares at $7,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.32 for the present operating margin

+70.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -120.15. Equity return is now at value -141.10, with -94.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.