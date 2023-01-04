Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) went up by 10.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 40.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ :VRAX) Right Now?

VRAX currently public float of 5.80M and currently shorts hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAX was 1.25M shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

VRAX stocks went up by 40.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.11% and a quarterly performance of -71.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.63% for Virax Biolabs Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.74% for VRAX stocks with a simple moving average of -78.54% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -36.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.77%, as shares sank -42.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +40.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8606. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.