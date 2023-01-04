Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s stock price has collected 2.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ :PAAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAAS is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PAAS currently public float of 210.28M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAAS was 4.19M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

PAAS stocks went up by 2.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.89% and a quarterly performance of 1.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Pan American Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.50% for PAAS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $30 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PAAS, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PAAS Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.58. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.60 for asset returns.