Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went up by 5.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s stock price has collected 5.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.09, which is $0.56 above the current price. HAYW currently public float of 209.69M and currently shorts hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.43M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went up by 5.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.76% and a quarterly performance of 5.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.41% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of -19.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to HAYW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.28. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Alberta Investment Management, who sale 2,826,936 shares at the price of $9.86 back on Nov 15. After this action, Alberta Investment Management now owns 22,901,636 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $27,873,589 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 5,173,064 shares at $9.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 2,436,489 shares at $51,006,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.