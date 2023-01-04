NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) went up by 9.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s stock price has collected 12.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.98.

NRXP currently public float of 37.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRXP was 328.64K shares.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP stocks went up by 12.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.24% and a quarterly performance of 60.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.42% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for NRXP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.18% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at 13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1930. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Willard Stephen H, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, Willard Stephen H now owns 50,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $58,500 using the latest closing price.

VAN VOORHEES SETH, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that VAN VOORHEES SETH is holding 46,337 shares at $33,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

Equity return is now at value -254.90, with -180.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.