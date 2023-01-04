Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) went up by 7.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.97. The company’s stock price has collected 16.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE :TKC) Right Now?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKC is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.55, which is -$2.36 below the current price. TKC currently public float of 478.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKC was 515.97K shares.

TKC’s Market Performance

TKC stocks went up by 16.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.18% and a quarterly performance of 73.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.09% for TKC stocks with a simple moving average of 55.32% for the last 200 days.

TKC Trading at 24.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKC rose by +16.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.68 for the present operating margin

+30.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.48. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), the company’s capital structure generated 163.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.98. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.