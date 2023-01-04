Is Tidewater Inc. (TDW) a Keeper?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) went down by -6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.14. The company’s stock price has collected -1.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE :TDW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDW is at 1.39.

The average price from analysts is $39.33, which is $4.97 above the current price. TDW currently public float of 49.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDW was 650.35K shares.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW stocks went down by -1.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.63% and a quarterly performance of 50.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 220.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Tidewater Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.98% for TDW stocks with a simple moving average of 39.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

TDW Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.83. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw -6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 21,488 shares at the price of $29.67 back on Nov 28. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,036,296 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $637,566 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 25,300 shares at $30.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,014,808 shares at $767,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -6.00 for asset returns.