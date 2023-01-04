Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.63. The company’s stock price has collected -2.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Palo Alto’s Strong Earnings Prove It’s in ‘Right Spot at Right Time’

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :PANW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.15.

The average price from analysts is $215.97, which is $77.58 above the current price. PANW currently public float of 297.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PANW was 4.15M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stocks went down by -2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.39% and a quarterly performance of -18.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for PANW stocks with a simple moving average of -19.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $270 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $183. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PANW Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.69. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $166.74 back on Dec 13. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 634,905 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $2,501,157 using the latest closing price.

GOETZ JAMES J, the Director of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $159.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that GOETZ JAMES J is holding 157,290 shares at $7,982,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.