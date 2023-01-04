Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Chevron Corporation (CVX)?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/10/22 that Exxon, Chevron and rest of Big Oil ‘greenwash’ climate efforts and plan to pump more, Democrats say in new report

Is It Worth Investing in Chevron Corporation (NYSE :CVX) Right Now?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVX is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Chevron Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $191.16, which is $18.42 above the current price. CVX currently public float of 1.93B and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVX was 7.92M shares.

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.66% and a quarterly performance of 14.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Chevron Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.01% for CVX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $190 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVX reach a price target of $177. The rating they have provided for CVX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

CVX Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.66. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, who sale 37,300 shares at the price of $182.31 back on Nov 30. After this action, JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM now owns 0 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $6,800,230 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 2,900 shares at $181.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $527,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +10.00. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.