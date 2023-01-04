Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) a Keeper?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went up by 5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s stock price has collected 6.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE :SIX) Right Now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SIX currently public float of 81.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIX was 2.22M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stocks went up by 6.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.12% and a quarterly performance of 39.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.55% for SIX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

SIX Trading at 11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.23. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,250 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Dec 15. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 59,675 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $112,349 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 2,250 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Mick Gary is holding 54,425 shares at $49,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Equity return is now at value -9.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.