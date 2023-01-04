Is Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) a Keeper?

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) went down by -8.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/09/21 that Levi Strauss, Okta, Provention Bio: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :PRVB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRVB is at 2.30.

PRVB currently public float of 81.80M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRVB was 2.02M shares.

PRVB’s Market Performance

PRVB stocks went up by 0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.98% and a quarterly performance of 113.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Provention Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.33% for PRVB stocks with a simple moving average of 64.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PRVB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRVB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRVB, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

PRVB Trading at 13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVB rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, Provention Bio Inc. saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVB starting from Leon Francisco, who sale 187,000 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Dec 29. After this action, Leon Francisco now owns 1,573,000 shares of Provention Bio Inc., valued at $1,918,601 using the latest closing price.

Leon Francisco, the Chief Scientific Officer of Provention Bio Inc., sale 10,674 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Leon Francisco is holding 1,573,000 shares at $106,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVB

Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -76.30 for asset returns.