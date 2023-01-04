Is Matador Resources Company (MTDR) a Keeper?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) went down by -7.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.78. The company’s stock price has collected -6.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Company (NYSE :MTDR) Right Now?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is at 3.52.

MTDR currently public float of 111.12M and currently shorts hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTDR was 1.11M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR stocks went down by -6.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.04% and a quarterly performance of -1.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Matador Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.41% for MTDR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

MTDR Trading at -16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.78. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Ehrman Monika U, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $57.32 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ehrman Monika U now owns 30,203 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $11,465 using the latest closing price.

Ehrman Monika U, the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 200 shares at $51.51 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ehrman Monika U is holding 27,963 shares at $10,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.28 for the present operating margin

+58.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +31.41. Equity return is now at value 49.90, with 24.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.