Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.80. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE :VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 1.62.

VLO currently public float of 383.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 3.96M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.08% and a quarterly performance of 6.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.28% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $147 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

VLO Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.25. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.00 for the present operating margin

+2.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +0.81. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.