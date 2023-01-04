Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.04. The company’s stock price has collected -2.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Schlumberger Rebrands as SLB, Dropping Family Name

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE :SLB) Right Now?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLB is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Schlumberger Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.84, which is $7.78 above the current price. SLB currently public float of 1.42B and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLB was 13.48M shares.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB stocks went down by -2.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of 34.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Schlumberger Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.63% for SLB stocks with a simple moving average of 21.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLB, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

SLB Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.11. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Ralston Dianne B., who sale 10,493 shares at the price of $52.52 back on Dec 23. After this action, Ralston Dianne B. now owns 23,379 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $551,071 using the latest closing price.

Kasibhatla Vijay, the Director, M&A of Schlumberger Limited, sale 14,000 shares at $54.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kasibhatla Vijay is holding 32,932 shares at $758,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+17.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +8.20. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.