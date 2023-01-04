Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $229.67. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Boeing Stock Gets Bump as Analyst Sees Blowout Deliveries in December

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE :BA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BA is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for The Boeing Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $200.50, which is $2.21 above the current price. BA currently public float of 595.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BA was 7.47M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.16% and a quarterly performance of 55.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for The Boeing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.16% for BA stocks with a simple moving average of 24.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $222 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BA, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

BA Trading at 13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.43. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from CALHOUN DAVID L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Nov 04. After this action, CALHOUN DAVID L now owns 25,000 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $3,972,028 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 1,285 shares at $157.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 2,917 shares at $201,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+10.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -6.75. Equity return is now at value 53.60, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.