Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE :NRG) Right Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for NRG Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.14, which is $7.95 above the current price. NRG currently public float of 228.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRG was 3.43M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stocks went up by 0.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.21% and a quarterly performance of -18.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for NRG Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.76% for NRG stocks with a simple moving average of -20.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to NRG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at -18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -22.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.71. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.82 for the present operating margin

+10.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +8.13. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.