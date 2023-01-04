Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) went down by -4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/21 that Netflix, Gevo, Morgan Stanley: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ :GEVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEVO is at 3.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Gevo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.51, which is $5.69 above the current price. GEVO currently public float of 230.16M and currently shorts hold a 19.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEVO was 7.22M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO stocks went up by 1.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.74% and a quarterly performance of -24.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Gevo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for GEVO stocks with a simple moving average of -38.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEVO reach a price target of $2.30. The rating they have provided for GEVO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GEVO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

GEVO Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8550. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Smull L Lynn, who sale 17,676 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Dec 19. After this action, Smull L Lynn now owns 797,725 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $33,409 using the latest closing price.

Nurmat Alisher K, the VP and Controller of Gevo Inc., sale 1,010 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Nurmat Alisher K is holding 51,903 shares at $1,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6240.79 for the present operating margin

-1702.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8326.72. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.78.