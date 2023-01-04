Here’s Our Rant About The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went up by 28.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.25. The company’s stock price has collected -3.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ :WTER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTER is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $1.28 above the current price. WTER currently public float of 137.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTER was 898.13K shares.

WTER’s Market Performance

WTER stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.66% and a quarterly performance of -51.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.03% for WTER stocks with a simple moving average of -52.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTER reach a price target of $3.25. The rating they have provided for WTER stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

WTER Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1686. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw -2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTER starting from RAUCH DAVID ERIC, who purchase 180,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 23. After this action, RAUCH DAVID ERIC now owns 100,000 shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.36 for the present operating margin

+25.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at -65.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.