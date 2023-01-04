Here’s How Your Trade Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Aggressively Right Now

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Analog Devices Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Forecast Were Strong.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $194.24, which is $30.82 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 504.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.61M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.27% and a quarterly performance of 11.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Analog Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.57% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $205 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ADI Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.42. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Jain Vivek, who sale 10,791 shares at the price of $175.73 back on Dec 14. After this action, Jain Vivek now owns 7,516 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,896,302 using the latest closing price.

CHAMPY JAMES, the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 5,548 shares at $178.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that CHAMPY JAMES is holding 6,371 shares at $987,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.