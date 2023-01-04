Can Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Remain Competitive?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) went down by -10.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s stock price has collected -12.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX :OBE) Right Now?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OBE is at 2.94.

OBE currently public float of 81.76M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OBE was 654.55K shares.

OBE’s Market Performance

OBE stocks went down by -12.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.67% and a quarterly performance of -23.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.37% for Obsidian Energy Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.58% for OBE stocks with a simple moving average of -28.14% for the last 200 days.

OBE Trading at -22.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBE fell by -12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Obsidian Energy Ltd. saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.67 for the present operating margin

+36.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Obsidian Energy Ltd. stands at +92.23. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.