Can Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Remain Competitive?

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) went up by 342.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected 201.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE :HZN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZN is at 1.68.

HZN currently public float of 25.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZN was 56.54K shares.

HZN’s Market Performance

HZN stocks went up by 201.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 169.17% and a quarterly performance of 47.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.41% for Horizon Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 211.06% for HZN stocks with a simple moving average of -13.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for HZN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HZN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to HZN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

HZN Trading at 188.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.41%, as shares surge +173.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZN rose by +201.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6075. In addition, Horizon Global Corporation saw 342.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZN starting from Corre Partners Management, LLC, who purchase 2,505 shares at the price of $2.35 back on May 20. After this action, Corre Partners Management, LLC now owns 2,442,224 shares of Horizon Global Corporation, valued at $5,887 using the latest closing price.

Barrett John Frederick, the Director of Horizon Global Corporation, purchase 2,505 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Barrett John Frederick is holding 2,442,224 shares at $5,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.93 for the present operating margin

+19.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Global Corporation stands at -4.06. Equity return is now at value 130.80, with -19.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.