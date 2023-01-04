Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) went down by -7.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.78. The company’s stock price has collected -6.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/25/22 that Not All Retailers Are Overstocked for the Holidays. They’re Discounting Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ :BIRD) Right Now?

BIRD currently public float of 95.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIRD was 1.56M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD stocks went down by -6.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.68% and a quarterly performance of -29.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.64% for BIRD stocks with a simple moving average of -47.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BIRD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

BIRD Trading at -21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Vernachio Joseph, who sale 5,693 shares at the price of $2.87 back on Dec 02. After this action, Vernachio Joseph now owns 185,320 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $16,339 using the latest closing price.

Bufano Michael J, the Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 12,932 shares at $2.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Bufano Michael J is holding 333,758 shares at $37,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -19.50 for asset returns.