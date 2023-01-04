A Lesson to Learn: Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/14/22 that Wells Fargo failing to protect customers as Zelle scams soar, Sen. Warren charges in letter

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE :TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Truist Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.32, which is $8.13 above the current price. TFC currently public float of 1.32B and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFC was 7.50M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC stocks went up by 2.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.60% and a quarterly performance of -2.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Truist Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.92% for TFC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to TFC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

TFC Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.32. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, who sale 142,606 shares at the price of $47.78 back on Jul 20. After this action, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR now owns 862,590 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $6,813,429 using the latest closing price.

RATCLIFFE DAVID M, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, purchase 132 shares at $46.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that RATCLIFFE DAVID M is holding 3,055 shares at $6,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +27.77. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.