A Lesson to Learn: Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) went up by 148.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 12.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ :CRKN) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $10.54 above the current price. CRKN currently public float of 16.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRKN was 5.14M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stocks went up by 12.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.82% and a quarterly performance of -8.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.61% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 180.56% for CRKN stocks with a simple moving average of -36.58% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 125.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.08%, as shares surge +138.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +164.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1767. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -347.80, with -224.90 for asset returns.