We Analyzed the Future Direction of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), Here is What We Found

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock price has collected 12.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Opendoor Cuts 18% of Staff as Higher Mortgage Rates Dent Housing Demand

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Opendoor Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.36, which is $3.13 above the current price. OPEN currently public float of 537.71M and currently shorts hold a 15.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPEN was 24.67M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stocks went up by 12.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.30% and a quarterly performance of -62.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.56% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.52% for OPEN stocks with a simple moving average of -75.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPEN reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OPEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OPEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -35.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -37.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2910. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw -92.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Morillo Daniel, who sale 77,827 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Dec 21. After this action, Morillo Daniel now owns 1,583,202 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $94,747 using the latest closing price.

Morillo Daniel, the Chief Investment Officer of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 54,858 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Morillo Daniel is holding 1,661,029 shares at $72,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.03 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.25. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -12.10 for asset returns.