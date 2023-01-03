We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), Here is What We Found

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) went up by 24.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :CIFR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cipher Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.94 above the current price. CIFR currently public float of 40.98M and currently shorts hold a 13.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIFR was 631.46K shares.

CIFR’s Market Performance

CIFR stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.35% and a quarterly performance of -55.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.74% for Cipher Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.21% for CIFR stocks with a simple moving average of -68.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

CIFR Trading at -31.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.19%, as shares sank -32.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6713. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc. saw -87.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Page Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 01. After this action, Page Tyler now owns 3,120,614 shares of Cipher Mining Inc., valued at $28,679 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN CARY M, the Director of Cipher Mining Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that GROSSMAN CARY M is holding 270,266 shares at $35,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 447.99.