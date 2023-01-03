Wall Street Pummels Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) After Recent Earnings Report

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected 5.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ :DCFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Tritium DCFC Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is $8.2 above the current price. DCFC currently public float of 80.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCFC was 1.19M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.00% and a quarterly performance of -47.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.77% for Tritium DCFC Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.31% for DCFC stocks with a simple moving average of -70.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares surge +12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3610. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -83.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.