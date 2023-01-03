ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) went up by 170.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s stock price has collected 17.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RSLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is at -0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.75, which is $20.49 above the current price. RSLS currently public float of 0.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSLS was 31.47K shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS stocks went up by 17.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.20% and a quarterly performance of -55.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.28% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 161.29% for RSLS stocks with a simple moving average of -33.41% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at 83.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.10%, as shares surge +140.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS rose by +201.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -91.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 7,357 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 01. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 325,404 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $1,112 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 364,756 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 332,761 shares at $61,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-187.12 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value -188.60, with -151.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.