Is OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) a Keeper?

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) went down by -5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.26. The company’s stock price has collected 8.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ :OCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCX is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OncoCyte Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.95. OCX currently public float of 106.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCX was 398.13K shares.

OCX’s Market Performance

OCX stocks went up by 8.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.74% and a quarterly performance of -56.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.06% for OncoCyte Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.82% for OCX stocks with a simple moving average of -63.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCX

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCX, setting the target price at $3.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

OCX Trading at -36.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.81%, as shares sank -32.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3781. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -85.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from Gutfreund John Peter, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Dec 23. After this action, Gutfreund John Peter now owns 75,000 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $24,728 using the latest closing price.

Arno Andrew, the Director of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 250,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Arno Andrew is holding 532,049 shares at $87,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-563.75 for the present operating margin

-6.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -829.52. Equity return is now at value -90.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.