Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/21 that Palantir, NRG Energy, Berkshire Hathaway: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ :APEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APEN is at 2.33.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

APEN currently public float of 38.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APEN was 758.60K shares.

APEN’s Market Performance

APEN stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.58% and a quarterly performance of 80.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.66% for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for APEN stocks with a simple moving average of 66.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $10 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APEN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for APEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to APEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

APEN Trading at 23.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.48%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEN fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. saw 18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEN starting from Black Jeffrey G., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Mar 01. After this action, Black Jeffrey G. now owns 265,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., valued at $62,000 using the latest closing price.

Black Jeffrey G., the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Black Jeffrey G. is holding 255,000 shares at $84,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEN

Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -33.00 for asset returns.