FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.33. The company’s stock price has collected 6.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/17/22 that U.S. scores a nuclear fusion breakthrough — but experts caution commercial viability is a decade or more away

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 3.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.23, which is $0.43 above the current price. FCEL currently public float of 405.31M and currently shorts hold a 11.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCEL was 10.68M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL stocks went up by 6.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.65% and a quarterly performance of -18.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for FuelCell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.01% for FCEL stocks with a simple moving average of -29.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3.85 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

FCEL Trading at -13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw -46.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.78 for the present operating margin

-21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at -109.38. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.