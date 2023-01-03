Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) went up by 26.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The company’s stock price has collected 45.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Self-Driving Trucks Start to Propel Land Rush Near Major Cities

Is It Worth Investing in Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :EMBK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Embark Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $31.91 above the current price. EMBK currently public float of 17.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMBK was 174.93K shares.

EMBK’s Market Performance

EMBK stocks went up by 45.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.15% and a quarterly performance of -55.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.60% for Embark Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.64% for EMBK stocks with a simple moving average of -88.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMBK stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for EMBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMBK in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $20 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to EMBK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

EMBK Trading at -25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.30%, as shares sank -26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMBK rose by +45.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Embark Technology Inc. saw -98.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMBK starting from Data Collective IV, L.P., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.64 back on Aug 30. After this action, Data Collective IV, L.P. now owns 3,212,107 shares of Embark Technology Inc., valued at $96,388 using the latest closing price.

Data Collective IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Embark Technology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Data Collective IV, L.P. is holding 3,202,107 shares at $116,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMBK

Equity return is now at value -63.50, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.27.