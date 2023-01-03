Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Just Got Our Attention

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) went down by -7.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.23. The company’s stock price has collected -7.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX :CYBN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cybin Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.74. CYBN currently public float of 147.76M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBN was 982.34K shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stocks went down by -7.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.18% and a quarterly performance of -38.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for Cybin Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.32% for CYBN stocks with a simple moving average of -51.19% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -25.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares sank -18.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3137. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -75.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -72.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.